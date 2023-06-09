ADVERTISEMENT

New business of life insurers 4% lower in May  

June 09, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Life insurance companies’ reported first-year premium for May was 4.10%, lower at ₹23,477.80 crore compared with ₹24,480.36 crore registered in the year-earlier period.

The first-year premium of market leader Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) at ₹14,056.29 crore (₹15,840.63 crore) was a year-on-year decline of 11.26%. Private insurers together registered 9.05% increase at ₹9,421.51 crore (₹8,639.72 crore), according to the new business statement of life insurers released by insurance regulator IRDAI.

It is an improved show sequentially as the first year premium of life insurers in April had declined 30%, year on year, to ₹12,565.31 crore. LIC had last month reported a 50% decline in the new business at ₹5,810.10 crore (₹11,716.70 crore).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US