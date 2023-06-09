HamberMenu
New business of life insurers 4% lower in May  

June 09, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Life insurance companies’ reported first-year premium for May was 4.10%, lower at ₹23,477.80 crore compared with ₹24,480.36 crore registered in the year-earlier period.

The first-year premium of market leader Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) at ₹14,056.29 crore (₹15,840.63 crore) was a year-on-year decline of 11.26%. Private insurers together registered 9.05% increase at ₹9,421.51 crore (₹8,639.72 crore), according to the new business statement of life insurers released by insurance regulator IRDAI.

It is an improved show sequentially as the first year premium of life insurers in April had declined 30%, year on year, to ₹12,565.31 crore. LIC had last month reported a 50% decline in the new business at ₹5,810.10 crore (₹11,716.70 crore).

