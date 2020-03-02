Business

Nevatia is COO of Mindtree

L&T-owned Mindtree has appointed Dayapatra Nevatia as the chief operating officer effective March 2. In this new role Mr Nevatia will support the company into its next phase of growth, as per a company statement.

Debashis Chatterjee, CEO and MD, Mindtree said, “This appointment is a testimony of the company’s focus on its leadership expansion across the globe.”

Mr. Nevatia holds decades of industry expe rience and joins Mindtree from Accenture where he was the managing director and director of delivery for advanced technology centres in India.

He led the delivery for the entire portfolio spanning system integration, digital, application outsourcing, infrastructure and security services across industry groups.

