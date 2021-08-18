Neuberg plans ₹100-cr. global expansion

CHENNAI

18 August 2021 23:13 IST

Chennai-based Neuberg Diagnostics has drawn up a ₹100-crore plan to set up diagnostics labs in African and west Asian countries during FY22, said CMD GSK Velu.

“During the fiscal, we are planning to open diagnostics facilities in Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria, and Ghana,” Mr. Velu said in a statement.

“In West Asia, we are looking to set up labs in a few middle eastern countries for which we have earmarked a sum of ₹100 crore,” he added.

Currently, Neuberg has more than 120 labs and 1,000 touchpoints across four countries. It is planning to set up more than 200 labs and 3,000 collection centres across the globe.

Besides, it will also be setting up technology incubation centres in the U.S. and Europe to access the latest technologies and make developing countries ready for precision diagnostics in the evolving personalised medicine arena, he added.

Announcing cricketer M.S. Dhoni as their brand ambassador, Mr. Velu said, “We are keen to take our plethora of diagnostic services across the country and convey our efforts towards empowering every citizen with better and affordable healthcare.”

The company hopes to cross the ₹1,000-crore mark in revenue by the end of FY22, against ₹800 crore registered during the year-earlier period, he said.