Neuberg Diagnostics chalks out ₹150-cr. expansion plan

Neuberg Diagnostics is planning to make a foray into Northen and Eastern regions during the Q4 of FY21 by investing up to ₹150 crore for organic and inorganic business growth.

Currently, Neuberg has more than 80 labs and 1,000 touch points in India, UAE and South Africa. Ten more labs will be added during Q4 of FY21 and 30 labs by end FY22. As part of the plan, Dr. Amrita Singh was appointed as chief of lab services for the region, said the company in a statement.

“By next quarter, we are expanding our presence in other key markets such as Andhra Pradesh,Telangana and Mumbai. Plans are on to start commercial operations in the U.S.A. too,” said G.S.K. Velu, CMD, Neuberg Diagnostics.

