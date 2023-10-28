HamberMenu
Network modernisation requires additional funding: Accenture executive

October 28, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Saurabh Kumar Sahu, Managing Director and Lead – Communications, Media and Technology, Accenture in India

Narrowing the gap between digitalisation and network capacity will require more investment in network modernisation such that the network itself becomes a competitive advantage, said Saurabh Kumar Sahu, Managing Director and Lead – Communications, Media and Technology, Accenture in India on network modernization, generative AI, and the power of 5G, on the sidelines of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2023.

For instance, digitalisation has increased a staggering 162 times while network capacity has grown only 43 times and innovation spend on the network has grown just two-fold in the past 15 years, he said quoting industry estimates.

“As data continues to grow and generative AI becomes more pervasive, it will put further strain on current networks. To thrive in a world driven by a volatile macro environment and accelerated innovation enabled by next-gen technologies such as cloud, edge, 5G, data and AI, telcos must commit to continuous, dynamic reinvention,” he emphasised.

The network of the future must be a modern one, an enabler of future technologies and innovation, not a cost center, he insisted.

On generative AI, Mr. Sahu said Gen AI could drive efficiencies, freeing up time and resources critical for telcos to innovate their network and transform their businesses to be more agile and resilient. While traditional AI could deliver value in optimising deployment orchestration, planning and supply chain, new benefits enabled by generative AI could design and automate network site configurations, allowing engineers to easily validate or fine tune projects, therefore reducing time-to-market, he stated.

“However, to harness the benefits of generative AI requires equal attention on people and training as it does on technology. While there are huge opportunities ahead for telcos using generative AI, it needs to be evaluated carefully from a technical, legal and governance perspective,’‘ the Accenture executive added.

