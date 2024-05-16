Netgear bullish on India; likely to start manufacturing

Netgear, a San Jose-based manufacturer of computer networking products like routers and surveillance IP cameras, on Thursday said it is considering manufacturing in India.

Netgear CEO, Charles Prober said, “India is the fastest-growing economy in the world and a high-growth nation for Netgear. We see strong growth momentum here and so we have invested and expanded our research infrastructure andengineering capabilities.”

Nasdaq-listed Netgear recently set up a 20,000 square feet research and development facility in Bengaluru.

Mr. Prober said Netgear has not been impacted due to Chinese telecom major Huawei’s exit from India. But he added, all networking products must undergo thorough scrutiny and safety checks while providers work with government agencies globally.

