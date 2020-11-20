Netflix India announces free access for two days

Non-subscribers can access Netflix content for free on December 5 and 6.

Video streaming platform Netflix on Friday announced StreamFest, wherein non-subscribers can access the content on the platform, including films, tv shows, originals series and documentaries, for free for two days — December 5 and 6.

“...we’re hosting StreamFest: an entire weekend (December 5, 12.01 am to December 6, 11.59 pm) — of free Netflix. So, anyone in India can watch all the blockbuster films, the biggest series, award-winning documentaries, and entertaining reality shows for two whole days,” Monika Shergill, vice president, Content, Netflix India, said in a blog.

During the StreamFest weekend, users will need to sign up for Netflix with their name, email or phone number, and password. They will not be asked for details for credit or debit card for payment in the future.

Ms. Shergill said anyone who signs in during StreamFest gets access to one stream in standard definition, meaning that no one else can use the same login information to stream. “...And once you sign up via the Android app or a browser, you can use that login to watch Netflix on any device — smart TV, gaming console, iOS device (yes, you can cast too),” she added.

There will be a cap on the number of users who can access Netflix during the StreamFest. However, Netflix did not share any figures.

“...we want fans keen to try Netflix to experience it exactly the way our members do. What’s the catch? You only get free Netflix for two days. And to make sure everyone who comes in gets the best experience, we will have to limit the number of StreamFest viewers. So, during StreamFest, if you see a message saying “StreamFest is at capacity”, don’t worry. We’ll let you know when you can start streaming,” she added.