Net traffic rises by 30% post lockdown: COAI

India’s Internet consumption has gone up dramatically as net traffic witnessed a 30% spike post lockdown, leading to a sudden choke in the telecom network across the country, said Rajan Mathews, Director General at Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

“We see a sudden and unprecedented countrywide spike in demand for bandwidth, especially after the lockdown, with millions of professionals started working from home and their children playing online games, watching videos and movies online,” he told The Hindu. Tech capital Bengaluru reported a 100% spike in net traffic, said a top official of a telecom firm, who did want to be named.

Responding to a query on the need for additional spectrum, Mr. Mathews said COAI had asked telecom and internet service providers (ISPs) to individually approach the Department of Telecom for additional allocation of spectrum.

“It is up to individual telcos to ask for additional spectrum, depending on scientific reasons and economic viability. They need to be very specific why they need more spectrum, where they need and how do they justify their requirements. As of now, no real-time data is available on choke points, although there are a plenty of such points.” According to Mr. Mathews, many a time, networks are close to crashing and therefore COAI had advised electronic content providers, OTTs and television channels to reduce the density of the content.

“Customers must avoid live streaming, instead download videos and movies. This would ease the pressure on the networks,” he added.