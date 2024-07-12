GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Net tax receipts up 19.5%, corporate tax share at 36.6%

Personal income tax receipts account for 60% of net collections, growing 21% from last year; corporate tax receipts grew 12.5%; securities transaction tax collections surge 2.3 times on back of rising stock trades

Published - July 12, 2024 11:16 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Vikas Dhoot
Vikas Dhoot
Personal income tax receipts constituted 60.2% of the net collections, while corporate taxes yielded 36.6% of net revenues. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Growth in India’s net direct tax collections slowed slightly to 19.54% by July 11, relative to a 21% rise recorded by June 17, with revenues hitting ₹5.74 lakh crore, the Income Tax department said on Friday.

Personal income tax (PIT) receipts constituted 60.2% of the net collections at ₹3.46 lakh crore, rising 21.4% year-on-year, while corporate taxes yielded 36.6% of net revenues at ₹2.1 lakh crore, reflecting a 12.5% growth.

Robust revenues: On direct tax collection target and fiscal consolidation

With stock market trading volumes rising, receipts from the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) soared to ₹16,634 crore, 2.3 times the receipts at the same time last year. Combined with STT receipts, net PIT collections were up 24.1%, almost twice the growth recorded in net corporate taxes.

Corporates get 78% of refunds

By July 11, the Income Tax department had issued ₹70,902 crore as refunds to taxpayers, 62.5% higher than a year ago. Corporate taxpayers received 77.7% of these refunds, while personal tax payers got about ₹15,826 crore back.

Prior to refunds, gross tax collections stood at a little over ₹6.45 lakh crore, marking a 23.2% growth. Of this, corporate tax receipts were up 20.4% while PIT and STT revenues were up 25.3%.

In 2023-24, net direct tax revenues had risen 17.7% to ₹19.58 lakh crore, with PIT’s share rising to 53.3% from 50.06% in the previous year.

