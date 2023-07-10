HamberMenu
Net direct tax mop-up grows 16% to ₹4.75 lakh crore so far this fiscal

Gross direct taxes, which had risen 12.7% as of June 17, had grown 14.65% to ₹5.17 lakh crore by July 9, as per the Income Tax Department

July 10, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Direct tax collections have picked up pace over the past month, with net inflows rising 15.9% to ₹4.75 lakh crore by July 9, helping the government meet more than 26% of its target for this year.

Gross direct taxes, which had risen 12.7% as of June 17, had grown 14.65% to ₹5.17 lakh crore by July 9, as per the Income Tax Department.

Also Read | Net direct tax collections up 17.63%, exceed revised estimates target

“Refunds amounting to ₹42,000 crore have been issued during April 1, 2023 to July 9, 2023, which are 2.55% higher than refunds issued during the same period in the preceding year,” according to a statement.

The 2023-24 budget has pegged direct tax collection at a little over ₹18.23 lakh crore, a 9.75% higher than ₹16.61 lakh crore mopped up last fiscal.

Also Read | Net direct tax growth for 2022-23 to slow to 15% 

(with inputs from PTI)

