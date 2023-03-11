ADVERTISEMENT

Net direct tax collection reaches ₹13.73 lakh crore, 83% of revised estimate for FY23

March 11, 2023 12:39 pm | Updated 12:39 pm IST - New Delhi

The growth in direct tax mop-up, which comprises personal income tax and corporate taxes, was driven by PIT collections

PTI

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Net direct tax collection so far this fiscal grew 17% to reach ₹13.73 lakh crore, which is 83% of the revised target for the full financial year, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on March 11.

The growth in direct tax mop-up, which comprises personal income tax and corporate taxes, was driven by PIT collections.

On a gross basis, the collection grew 22.58% to ₹16.68 lakh crore.

Refunds amounting to ₹2.95 lakh crore have been issued during April 1, 2022 to March 10, 2023, which are 59.44% higher than refunds issued during the same period in the preceding year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Direct tax collection, net of refunds, stands at ₹13.73 lakh crore which is 16.78% higher than the net collections for the corresponding period of last year.

This collection is 96.67% of the total budget estimates and 83.19% of the total revised estimates of direct taxes for the financial year 2022-23, the CBDT said in a statement.

After adjustment of refunds, the net growth in CIT (Corporate Income Tax) collections is 13.62% and that in PIT (Personal Income Tax) collections including STT (Securities Transaction Tax) is 20.06%, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US