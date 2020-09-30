Net claims of non-residents fall by $30 bn

MUMBAI

30 September 2020 22:45 IST

The net claims of non-residents on India declined for the fourth consecutive quarter at $345.7 billion at end-June 2020, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data said.

The decline of $29.7 billion in net claims during Q1 of FY21 was mainly due to an increase of $27.9 billion in reserve assets, the RBI added. Among the constituents of foreign-owned assets, loans, FDI and currency and deposits increased, whereas portfolio investment declined during the quarter.

