Business

Net claims of non-residents fall by $30 bn

The net claims of non-residents on India declined for the fourth consecutive quarter at $345.7 billion at end-June 2020, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data said.

The decline of $29.7 billion in net claims during Q1 of FY21 was mainly due to an increase of $27.9 billion in reserve assets, the RBI added. Among the constituents of foreign-owned assets, loans, FDI and currency and deposits increased, whereas portfolio investment declined during the quarter.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 30, 2020 10:47:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/net-claims-of-non-residents-fall-by-30-bn/article32735676.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story