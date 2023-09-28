ADVERTISEMENT

Net claims of non Indians on India rise $12.1 billion to $379.8 billion as at June

September 28, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Net claims of non-residents on India rose by $12.1 billion during Q1:2023-24 and stood at $379.7 billion as at end June, as per data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on India’s International Investment Position (IIP).

The rise in net claims of non-residents during the quarter was on account of higher rise in foreign-owned financial assets in India ($36.2 billion) compared with Indian residents’ overseas financial assets ($ 24.1 billion) RBI data show. 

 The increase in reserve assets ($16.6 billion) was the largest contributor to the rise in Indian residents’ foreign assets during April-June 2023, followed by direct investment, loans and trade credit. 

Inward portfolio investment ($15 billion) and foreign direct investment ($8.9 billion) together accounted for two thirds of the rise in foreign liabilities of Indian residents.

 Reserve assets accounted for 64.2% of India’s international financial assets at end-June. Variation in the exchange rate of rupee vis-a-vis other currencies impacted the change in liabilities, when valued in the U.S. dollar terms, the RBI said.

The ratio of India’s international assets to international liabilities moderated to 70.9% in June from 71.1% a quarter ago and 71.5% a year earlier.

Debt and non-debt liabilities accounted for nearly equal share in total external liabilities during the quarter, data show.   

