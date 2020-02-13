Nestaway buys ApnaComplex

Nestaway Technologies, a managed home rental network, has acquired ApnaComplex, an apartment management and security solution for an undisclosed value.

ApnaComplex offers access to over 20,000 housing societies across 80 cities in the country on its platform. Nestaway, which currently manages 150,000 home units, is backed by marquee investors such as Tiger Global, Chiratae, Goldman Sachs, Ratan Tata, and Yuri Milner.

Most homes of ApnaComplex are in Bengaluru, NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad. Post acquisition, ApnaComplex would remain an independent brand, the company said.

“This acquisition supports NestAway and ApnaComplex’s shared vision to bring more convenience to the owners and residents of Gated Communities in India. The synergies of the combination will accelerate the growth of both companies by enabling offerings with much better value for the target customers,” Amarendra Sahu, co-founder, and CEO at Nestaway Technologies, said.