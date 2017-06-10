Nesher’s anti-fungal drug gets FDA nod

Zydus Group firm Cadila Healthcare said its subsidiary Nesher Pharmaceuticals has received a nod from the U.S.FDA to market Nystatin topical powder used for treating skin infections, in the U.S. market.

“Nesher Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Zydus Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration to market Nystatin topical powder USP 100,000 units per gram,” Cadila Healthcare said in a BSE filing. The drug will be produced at Nesher‘s facility in the U.S., it added.