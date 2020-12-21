NephroPlus wins $100-mn Uzbek project

Dialysis service provider NephroPlus has won a project worth about $100 million to build and operate a comprehensive dialysis programme in Uzbekistan.

The firm said the project was awarded through a competitive international bidding process and expected to generate a top-line of ₹750-800 crore over the project term. NephroPlus and Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Health would be signing a pact for the 10- year project.

NephroPlus will construct, equip, train personnel and operate four dialysis centres in Tashkent, Karakalpakstan and Khorezm region with an aim to deliver dialysis services to over 1,100 patients. With the need for dialysis increasing year on year, the government has right to add additional 300 patients to the programme. NephroPlus will establish a 100% owned local subsidiary.

The company said key resources from India will implement and supervise international standard clinical protocols to improve quality of dialysis care in Uzbekistan.

As part of the contract, NephroPlus will be building the largest dialysis center in Asia to serve over 750 patients in the capital city of Tashkent. The facility, on completion, will eclipse the current largest centre in Asia, which is also operated by NephroPlus, at SVIMS University in Tirupati.

According to the release, the project will also significantly benefit the rural patients, as the company will introduce the first-ever Home Dialysis programme in Uzbekistan. Such a move will improve quality of life for the rural patients by reducing travel time and associated costs.

Founder and CEO Vikram Vuppala said “it is a matter of pride for us that NephroPlus was the only bidder from Asia and this outcome proves Indian healthcare firms can compete with and win amongst very large global incumbents.”