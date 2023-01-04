NephroPlus to access ₹69.5 cr. ADB funding

January 04, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Dialysis service provider NephroPlus has signed a ₹69.5 crore financing package with Asian Development Bank (ADB) to set up four large dialysis facilities in the central Asian country of Uzbekistan.

The package comprises a loan of upto ₹41.7 crore from ADB’s ordinary capital resources as well as administration by the multilateral bank of a loan up to ₹27.8 crore from Leading Asia’s Private Infrastructure Fund (LEAP), NephroPlus said.

The company said it will be using the funds to design, build, operate and maintain the dialysis centres in Tashkent city, the Republic of Karakalpakstan and the Khorezm region. The dialysis centre in Tashkent, with 160 machines capacity, will be the largest dialysis centre in the world.

The transaction is part of a broader partnership with the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan after securing a contract worth $100 million under which NephroPlus will independently commission and operationalise these four centres.

NephroPlus said it will be providing dialysis care to over 1,100 patients in Uzbekistan and has already established a 100% owned local subsidiary to operate the centres for this project. About 30,000 patients currently suffer from kidney failure in Uzbekistan and the country has an estimated shortage of over 3,500 dialysis machines.