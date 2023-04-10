ADVERTISEMENT

Neogen signs agreement with MUIS to acquire tech licence to produce electrolytes in India

April 10, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Neogen Chemicals Ltd., a manufacturer of Bromine-based, and Lithium-based specialty chemicals, said it has signed an agreement with MU  Ionic Solutions Corporation (MUIS), Japan, to acquire manufacturing technology licence for production of electrolytes in India.

MUIS is a joint-venture between Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (MCC) and UBE Corporation, a group company of The Mitsubishi Chemicals Group.

The Mitsubishi Chemicals Group is one of the global leaders in electrolytes used in lithium-ion batteries with a track record of 30 years and has 5 electrolyte manufacturing plants located in Japan, the U.S., U.K. and China.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the terms of the agreement, Neogen will manufacture electrolytes at its manufacturing facility in India with a planned maximum installed capacity of  up to 30,000 MT per annum. The plant to be set up in Gujarat would be commissioned in 2025. The amount to be invested has not been disclosed. 

These electrolytes will be supplied by Neogen to meet the growing demand of lithium-ion cell manufacturers in India.

Harin Kanani, managing director, Neogen Chemicals said, “MUIS’s 3-decade long electrolyte manufacturing experience will be extremely beneficial for Neogen to build a robust global quality and safety standards approved electrolyte plant in India.”

“With this arrangement, we will be the first Indian company to have a proven global technology, to manufacture electrolytes at scale for lithium-ion batteries. This will allow us to further enhance confidence of Indian customers,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US