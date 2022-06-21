Neobanking platform Stashfin raises $270 million

Neobanking platform Stashfin said it has raised $270 million in Series C equity and debt led by global investors, including Uncorrelated Ventures, Fasanara Capital & Abstract Ventures.

The firm said it will use the funds to expand its footprint in Southeast and South Asia and upgrade its technology for new products. The new round values Stashfin between $700 million and $800 million, it said..

Tushar Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Stashfin, said, “We are now at the cusp of transforming into a compound start-up, offering multiple financial products for consumers with a wide spectrum of credit risks.

“We have launched some exciting products and onboarded an extremely talented team. I congratulate all of our stakeholders on this massive achievement and am looking forward to the next phase of growth,” he added.