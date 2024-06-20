ADVERTISEMENT

Neilsoft unveils SaaS solution ConstructionMonitor for tracking building quality, progress

Published - June 20, 2024 09:20 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Neilsoft, an Engineering Services & Software Solutions (ER&D) provider servicing customers in the construction, manufacturing and industrial plant segments, has introduced ConstructMonitor, its SaaS solution for managing construction quality and progress. The solution, developed in collaboration between Neilsoft and Tokyo-based Fujita Corporation, is aimed at addressing construction project quality issues in larger construction projects like commercial offices, high-rise buildings, data centres, hospitals, industrial plants, factories, malls, IT parks and other infrastructure projects, the company said. Raghuram N.M., President, Neilsoft India Solutions Business, said, “We are constantly investing in developing multi-disciplinary engineering & technology capabilities to add higher value to our customers in their digital transformation initiatives. 

“We are developing our own IP-led solutions to address real-world customer challenges across the design-construct-operate phases and ConstructMonitor is our first IP-led solution for addressing quality issues during the construction phase,” he said, adding that it was too early to predict the business outcome.   He said ConstructMonitor is offered as a SaaS solution for each client/project and is deployable either on public or private cloud. “The solution offers customisable visualisation capabilities and intuitive dashboards providing a comprehensive view of the construction project and empowers remote users to determine the ‘as-built’ accuracy of the under-construction building,” he said.

“This early identification of costly variations and errors in the construction project lifecycle helps control construction quality, keeps projects on schedule and enables timely remote monitoring of quality and progress without frequent site visits,” he added.

