Neeman’s says conversion rate jumped 30% post GoKwik tie up

Direct to Consumers (D2C) footwear firm Neeman’s Private Ltd. said it had witnessed 30% jump in conversion rates following its partnership with e-commerce enabler GoKwik Commerce Solutions Private Ltd.

Conversion rate is defined as the percentage of visitors to an e-commerce site completing a desired action. It is the percentage of users actually buying from a particular site.

On an average, the conversion rates for most e-commerce sites is about 3% globally.

Neeman’s had entered into a partnership with GoKwik in July last year to use the latter’s technology to improve conversion rates and boosting profitability.

Chirag Taneja, Founder & CEO, GoKwik, said, “We have seen growth and a jump in sales ever since our partnership. We are creating customised, robust, and effective solutions that will act as fuel to smoothen the shopping experience for new and regular online shoppers.”

Taran Chhabra, founder and CEO, Neeman’s said, “We are foreseeing tremendous growth opportunities with our new product launch of Tree Sneaker, made with sustainably sourced wood-based fibres. The launch of India’s first Tree Sneakers has been aided by the seamless integration with GoKwik.”