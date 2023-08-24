HamberMenu
Need to ease barriers to global trade and investment: Goyal

WTO reforms must reflect changing economic landscape, the Commerce Minister said at the G20 Trade and Investment Ministerial summit

August 24, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - JAIPUR

Vikas Dhoot
Jaipur, Aug 24 (ANI): Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal at the G20 Trade and Investment Ministers' Meeting, in Jaipur on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Jaipur, Aug 24 (ANI): Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal at the G20 Trade and Investment Ministers' Meeting, in Jaipur on Thursday. (ANI Photo) | Photo Credit: ANI

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the focus of the G20 Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting is to ease barriers to international trade and investment so that productivity and output can rise while ensuring prosperity and growth for all.

In his opening remarks at the ministerial meet that began on Thursday, Mr. Goyal said the G20 nations, which represent 80% of the world’s GDP, 75% of global trade flows and 60% of the world’s population, will seek to build an agreement on reforms in the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

“These reforms must reflect the evolving global economic landscape… it is imperative to have a more dynamic and inclusive trade environment,” Mr. Goyal said, emphasising that India can provide leadership to the Global South in the realm of trade and investment and integrate the world economy making it more inclusive.

Underlining that the spirit of collaboration and mutual understanding defines G20 whose decisions shape the trajectory of economies, livelihoods of people, and the future of the world, the Minister urged his counterparts from the G20 and other invitee countries to “work collectively to achieve concrete, decisive and action-oriented outcomes”.

The meeting’s focus on formulating shared outcomes on issues related to the multilateral trading system, inclusive trade and ease of trade and business, have already been deliberated by officials in four working group meetings held under India’s G20 Presidency. Mr. Goyal said those meetings have aimed at formulating fair, inclusive and sustainable trade and trade-related investment policies. 

Bilateral parleys

Apart from the global trade and investment landscape, the Commerce Minister is also slated to hold discussions with G20 member nations like the U.K. and Saudi Arabia to push bilateral trade and economic agreements. 

“The Gulf Co-operation Council or GCC countries, led by Saudi Arabia, have expressed the desire to quickly get back on the negotiating table to discuss potential agreements. Many GCC member nations have also approached India individually with the request to enter into a bilateral agreement.” Mr. Goyal said.

“I will be having bilateral meetings with counterparts from the U.K. and the EU. We will also be having much deeper engagement with both the official and ministerial level with many of the countries with which we are having negotiating Free Trade Agreements (FTAs),” he added, though he was non-committal on a deadline for a deal with the UK.

Asked about the likelihood of offering lower import duties for automobiles and Scotch whiskeys, a key ask for the UK, Mr. Goyal said, “Everybody presses hard for their requests and concerns. There is hardly an issue on which we are not negotiating and I assure a strong and hard outcome will come out of these negotiations.”

