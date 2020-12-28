NebulARC unveils SaaS solution to improve efficiency in port, logistics sectors

NebulARC, a logistics SaaS platforms has announced that it has developed computer vision and 3D tracking solutions that could help shippers to monitor and track shipments in real-time, thereby eliminating human errors and achieving operational excellence in yard management. I said the solution would improve efficiency by 25%.

“Slow decision making can hinder business operations and ultimately the bottom line for businesses. Having identified key challenges in the shipping industry, NebulARC is providing actionable insights into day-to-day operations to shippers and yard managers to optimise yard utilization and help with capacity planning,” it said.

“NebulARC’s technology is expected to reduce man hours, eliminate risks and accidents in man-to-machine interactions, and increase overall efficiency by over 25%,” it added.

Alok Sharma, CEO & Co-founder said, “We have designed a one-stop solution that is tailored to meet the needs of our customers. Besides unlocking the challenges in ecommerce, retail and B2B logistics, we have always been focused on solving the complexities in the shipping industry.”

“We believe that the current challenging time has acted as an accelerator for digitizing the industry,” he said.