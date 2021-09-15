Business

NCLT reserves order on Valli’s plea in AIL case

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Chennai has reserved its orders on an application filed by Valli Arunachalam and her family to withdraw the earlier waiver petition in the case against Ambadi Investments Ltd. (AIL) and its family members.

Ms. Arunachalam had sought to file a fresh waiver plea to rectify the errors and withdraw the previous one. During the hearing on Wednesday, Ambadi and the other family members strongly opposed the plea and argued that the application be dismissed.

The earlier application had sought waiver of the minimum shareholding requirement of 10% for maintaining the alleged oppression and mismanagement case against AIL and also its family members.

Ms. Arunachalam and her family own 8.21% in Ambadi and fall short of the minimum requirement as per Section 244 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Ms. Arunachalam’s major charge is history of gender discrimination in the group and denial of equal representation in company affairs.

The NCLT has directed the parties to file brief written submissions within five working days.


