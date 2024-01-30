GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NCLT rejects Wilmington's insolvency plea against SpiceJet

Wilmington moved the insolvency plea against SpiceJet in June 2023 over unpaid dues

January 30, 2024 08:12 am | Updated 08:12 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Image for representational purposes only.

Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

In a relief to low-cost carrier SpiceJet, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on January 29 dismissed an insolvency petition filed against the company by aircraft lessor Wilmington Trust SP Services.

A Delhi-based bench of NCLT comprising members Mahendra Khandelwal and Rahul Prasad Bhatnagar dismissed the petition of the aircraft lessor based in Dublin, Ireland.

Wilmington moved the insolvency plea against SpiceJet in June 2023 over unpaid dues.

Last month NCLT had dismissed an insolvency petition by another aircraft lessor, Willis Lease Finance Corporation, which was also claiming dues.

SpiceJet faced insolvency pleas filed by its aircraft lessors, including Willis Lease, Aircastle Ireland Ltd, Wilmington, and Celestial Aviation.

However, NCLT has issued notice only on the petition filed by Aircastle so far.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court directed SpiceJet to pay $4 million to its two engine lessors, Team France 01 SAS and Sunbird France 02 SAS, by February 15.

