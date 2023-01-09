HamberMenu
NCLT rejects Torrent bid to halt second auction for RCap

January 09, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Ahmedabad

The Hindu Bureau

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), on Monday, rejected a plea by the Torrent Group, one of the bidders for the Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Capital, seeking to halt the CoC’s voting to hold a second round of auction

Torrent Investments had given the highest offer of ₹8,640 crore for the debt-ridden firm followed by Hinduja Group company IndusInd International Holdings’ ₹8,110 crore 

Torrent Investments pleaded that the NCLT should direct the administrator, Nageswara Rao Y., not to hold lenders’ voting on the proposal of a second auction. 

(With PTI inputs)

