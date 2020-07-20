NCLT permits restoring 2 firms struck off from RoC

CHENNAI

20 July 2020 23:01 IST

Move on I-T dept. plea to pursue action

The Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has allowed restoration of two companies struck off from the Registrar of Companies (RoC), on a plea from the Income Tax Department that there were pending proceedings and outstanding demands against the firms.

Govt. crackdown

The strike-off was part of the government’s crackdown on shell companies.

In two separate petitions, the Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai, challenged the action of removing Flying Circus Events and Promotions Private Ltd. and Sitara Entertainment Private Ltd. from the register maintained by the RoC, Mumbai.

Advertising

Advertising

The companies were struck off since they were not carrying on business/operations for a period of two immediately preceding financial years and had not made any application within the specific period for obtaining the status of dormant companies under Section 455 of the Companies Act, 2013.

In the case of the erstwhile Flying Circus Events and Promotions Private Ltd., the department said assessment/reassessment notice for the assessment year 2012-13 was issued on March 23, 2019, and the proceedings are continuing and pending.

Similarly, for Sitara Entertainment, notice for the assessment year 2014-15 was issued on March 27, 2019 and the proceedings are pending, it added.