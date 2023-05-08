ADVERTISEMENT

NCLT issues notice to SpiceJet on aircraft lessor's insolvency petition

May 08, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - NEW DELHI

PTI

The National Company Law Tribunal on Monday issued a notice to SpiceJet on a petition filed by an aircraft lessor seeking initiation of insolvency resolution proceedings against the budget carrier and the next hearing is scheduled for May 17.

The petition was filed by Aircastle (Ireland) Ltd.

A two-member Principal bench of the NCLT headed by President Ramalingam Sudhakar issued the notice to SpiceJet and directed to list the matter on May 17 for the next hearing.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A SpiceJet spokesperson said that in the Aircastle issue, notice was issued in normal course.

“There was no adverse ruling against SpiceJet. The court has recognised the fact that parties are under settlement discussions and they can continue to pursue the same,” he said.

The latest development also comes at a time when crisis-hit rival Go First has filed for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings.

Aircastle filed the petition against SpiceJet on April 28.

Last week, SpiceJet said there were no aircraft from Aircastle in the airline's fleet and that the filing of the petition will in no way affect its operations.

According to the NCLT website, two more petitions for insolvency resolution proceedings against SpiceJet are pending before it.

The plea by Willis Lease Finance Corporation was filed on April 12 and the one by Acres Buildwell Private Ltd. was filed on February 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US