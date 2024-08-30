GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NCLT approves Dickey Alternative, Adani Power consortium resolution plan for Coastal Energen

Updated - August 30, 2024 08:46 pm IST

Published - August 30, 2024 08:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sanjay Vijayakumar
Sanjay Vijayakumar

 India’s National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Friday approved Dickey Alternative Investment Trust and Adani Power Limited’s ₹3,335.52 crore (excluding resolution process cost) resolution plan for bankrupt Coastal Energen Private Limited, which owns and operates an imported coal-based thermal power plant at Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu. As per the resolution plan approved by NCLT Chennai, secured lenders of Coastal Energen will get about ₹3,330 crore, which is 28.52% of the admitted claims of about ₹11,677 crore.

The consortium has incorporated a special purpose vehicle (SPV) Moxie Power Generation Limited for implementation of the resolution plan. In February, the Dickey Alternative Investment Trust and Adani Power Limited received approval from Competition Commission of India for acquiring the entire stake in Coastal Energen Private Limited in the ratio of 51:49. NCLT admitted Coastal Energen for the corporate insolvency resolution process via an order dated 04.02.2022, following a case filed by State Bank of India and appointed Radhakrishnan Dharmarajan as the resolution professional. Mr. Radhakrishnan Dharmarajan had filed a application before NCLT seeking nod for the resolution plan which was approved by Coastal Energen Committee of Creditors with 97.80% voting share

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.