NCLT allows reopening CG Power books

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday allowed a government petition seeking to reopen CG Power and Industrial Solutions accounts from 2014-15 to 2018-19. The Corporate Affairs Ministry had filed an application in the NCLT seeking the appointment of an independent auditor to reopen the accounts of CG Power & Industrial Solution from 2014-15 to 2018-19. The ministry in its prayer had said the reopening of the books of accounts is needed to bring out the truth in the larger public interest.
The Mumbai bench also directed the government not to rely on the report by Vaish Associates, and asked them to conduct a separate investigation.
