NCLT allows ownership transfer of Jet Airways to Jalan-Kalrock consortium

January 13, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST - MUMBAI 

“We await the detailed judgment that follows this order to provide further details, if any, on the matter,” the consortium said in a statement

The Hindu Bureau

Jet Airways. File | Photo Credit: Getty Images

In a major relief to the Jalan-Kalrock consortium that had won the bid to acquire Jet Airways through the IBC route, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Friday ordered transfer of ownership of the grounded airline to the consortium in compliance with the resolution plan approved by it previously.

“We await the detailed judgment that follows this order to provide further details, if any, on the matter,” the consortium said in a statement. 

“We thank Jet Airways lenders and all stakeholders for their continued support in our journey, and we look forward to bringing the joy back to the skies,” the statement added.

