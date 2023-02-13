ADVERTISEMENT

NCLT admits Zee Learn for resolution on Yes Bank plea

February 13, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - New Delhi

Out of the default amount of ₹468.99 crore, the principal amount was ₹410.67 crore and ₹58.32 was interest. The date of default was August 2, 2021

PTI

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has directed the initiation of insolvency proceedings against Zee Learn, following a petition filed by private sector lender Yes Bank Ltd.

Yes Bank Ltd (YBL) had claimed a default of ₹468.99 crore by the Essel Group company.

Out of the default amount of ₹468.99 crore, the principal amount was ₹410.67 crore and ₹58.32 was interest. The date of default was August 2, 2021.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A two-member bench of the Mumbai NCLT said the application made by the financial creditor Yes Bank is complete in all respects as required by law.

"It clearly shows that the Corporate Debtor (Zee Learn) is in default of a debt due and payable, and the default is in excess of the minimum amount stipulated under section 4(1) of the IBC," said NCLT.

Therefore, the debt and default stand established and there is no reason to deny the admission of the Petition.

"In view of this, this Adjudicating Authority (NCLT) admits this Petition and orders initiation of CIRP against the Corporate Debtor," it said.

CIRP stands for Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process.

YBL moved NCLT last year and Zee Learn received notice over the petition on April 25.

Zee Learn mainly operates in the education segment. It has a chain of K-12 schools, Mount Litera Zee School, and a pre-school network -- Kidzee.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US