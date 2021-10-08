NCLT admits plea against two SREI firms

New Delhi

08 October 2021 22:57 IST

The NCLT on Friday admitted the insolvency pleas moved by banking sector regulator RBI against two SREI group firms and appointed an administrator, according to sources.

A two-member Kolkata Bench admitted two separate petitions filed by the RBI for initiation of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process against two non-banking financial firms — SREI Infrastructure Finance and SREI Equipment Finance Ltd.

The NCLT also appointed Rajneesh Sharma as the administrator to run the firms, sources said.

The two entities owe more than ₹30,000 crore to lenders.