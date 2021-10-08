Business

NCLT admits plea against two SREI firms

The NCLT on Friday admitted the insolvency pleas moved by banking sector regulator RBI against two SREI group firms and appointed an administrator, according to sources.

A two-member Kolkata Bench admitted two separate petitions filed by the RBI for initiation of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process against two non-banking financial firms — SREI Infrastructure Finance and SREI Equipment Finance Ltd.

The NCLT also appointed Rajneesh Sharma as the administrator to run the firms, sources said.

The two entities owe more than ₹30,000 crore to lenders.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 8, 2021 10:59:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/nclt-admits-plea-against-two-srei-firms/article36905986.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY