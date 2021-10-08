NCLT admits plea against two SREI firms

The NCLT on Friday admitted the insolvency pleas moved by banking sector regulator RBI against two SREI group firms and appointed an administrator, according to sources.
A two-member Kolkata Bench admitted two separate petitions filed by the RBI for initiation of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process against two non-banking financial firms — SREI Infrastructure Finance and SREI Equipment Finance Ltd.
The NCLT also appointed Rajneesh Sharma as the administrator to run the firms, sources said.
The two entities owe more than ₹30,000 crore to lenders.