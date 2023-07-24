NCLT admits insolvency plea against Cafe Coffee Day owner

July 24, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bengaluru bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has orally admitted an insolvency plea, made by a financial creditor, against Coffee Day Global Ltd. (CDGL), the owner and operator of coffee chain, Cafe Coffee Day (CCD).

The application filed by one of the lenders against the material subsidiary, Coffee Day Global Ltd., before NCLT, Bengaluru, has been admitted (oral order) under Section 7 of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 for initiating Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) for ₹94 crore, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd., the holding company of CDGL, said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

According to market sources, NCLT passed the order on a petition filed by IndusInd Bank, one of the creditors.

However, CDGL was still waiting for the written order from the NCLT. The filing also said the subsidiary would take required legal action in this regard.

CCD, set up by coffee grower and entrepreneur V.G. Siddhartha in 1996, currently has more than 1,000 outlets across the country.