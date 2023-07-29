NCLAT to decide over NCLT order on insolvency against Coffee Day Global

July 29, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - New Delhi

An appeal has been filed before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), challenging the NCLT order to initiate insolvency proceedings against Coffee Day Global Ltd. (CDGL), which owns and operates the popular chain Cafe Coffee Day.

Malavika Hegde, the suspended Director of CDGL, has approached the Chennai bench of NCLAT against the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order to initiate Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) against Coffee Day Global.

The application, seeking a stay on the NCLT order, was listed for hearing before a NCLAT bench comprising Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain and Shreesha Merla on Friday.

Earlier on July 20, the Bengaluru bench of the NCLT passed an order over a plea filed by IndusInd Bank, a financial creditor of the company, claiming dues of Rs 94 crore.

The NCLT had also appointed Shailendra Ajmera as the interim resolution professional after suspending the board.

The order has been challenged by Malavika Hegde, a director on the suspended board of CDGL and wife of late VG Siddhartha.

In 2022-23, CDGL's consolidated total income was ₹920.41 crore. It had reported a loss of ₹67.77 crore in the year.

As per the annual report of its parent firm Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd for FY22, CDGL owns 495 cafes in 158 cities and 285 CCD Value Express kiosks. There are 38,810 vending machines that dispense coffee in corporate workplaces and hotels under the brand.

Coffee Day Enterprises is in trouble after the death of founder Chairman V. G. Siddhartha in July 2019. It is paring its debts through asset resolutions and has significantly scaled it down from the time the trouble started.