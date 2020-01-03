Business

NCLAT reserves order on RoC plea in Tata-Mistry case

File photo of Ratan Tata (L) with Cyrus Mistry.

File photo of Ratan Tata (L) with Cyrus Mistry.   | Photo Credit: PTI

A two-member bench headed by Chairman Justice S. J. Mukhopadhaya indicated that its order is likely to come on Monday next week.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Friday reserved its order on the plea filed by the Registrar of Companies (RoC) seeking modifications in the judgement in which Cyrus Mistry was reinstated as the executive chairman of Tata Sons.

During the proceedings, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs said that it was discharging its duty and has not committed any illegality in conversion of Tata Sons from public company to a private company.

On Thursday, NCLAT had asked clarification specifics of paid-up capital requirement for the same.

NCLAT, on December 18, directed the $110-billion Tata group to reinstate Mr. Mistry as the executive chairman of Tata Sons.

Tata Sons had on Thursday moved the Supreme Court against its order passed on December 18.

