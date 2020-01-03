NCLAT reserves order on RoC plea in Tata-Mistry case

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Friday reserved its order on the plea filed by the Registrar of Companies (RoC) seeking modifications in the judgement in which Cyrus Mistry was reinstated as the executive chairman of Tata Sons.
A two-member bench headed by Chairman Justice S. J. Mukhopadhaya indicated that its order is likely to come on Monday next week.
During the proceedings, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs said that it was discharging its duty and has not committed any illegality in conversion of Tata Sons from public company to a private company.
On Thursday, NCLAT had asked clarification specifics of paid-up capital requirement for the same.
NCLAT, on December 18, directed the $110-billion Tata group to reinstate Mr. Mistry as the executive chairman of Tata Sons.
Tata Sons had on Thursday moved the Supreme Court against its order passed on December 18.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.