NCLAT gets new officiating chairman

The government has appointed Justice Bansi Lal Bhat as the officiating chairperson of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

NCLAT Chairperson Justice Sudhansu Jyoti Mukhopadhaya retired on Friday.

The appointment of Justice Bhat, a former judge of the J&K High Court, is “for a period of three months with effect from 15.03.2020 or until a regular Chairperson is appointed or until further orders, whichever is earliest,” according to an official notification.

Justice Bhat had joined NCLAT as a judicial member on October 17, 2017.

