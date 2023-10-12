HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NCLAT chairperson calls for developing robust mechanism to regulate digital markets

National Company Law Appellate Tribunal chairperson Ashok Bhushan was delivering the keynote address at the eighth BRICS International Competition Conference 2023 in New Delhi.

October 12, 2023 01:23 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Ashok Bhushan. File

Ashok Bhushan. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Effective cooperation among the BRICS nations in striking the right balance between promoting sustainability and competition is pertinent to deal with complex challenges, National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) chairperson Ashok Bhushan said on October 12.

Emphasising the importance of having free and fair competition in the market place, he also said there is a need for robust mechanism to regulate digital markets.

He was delivering the keynote address at the eighth BRICS International Competition Conference 2023 in the national capital. “Strong anti-trust enforcement is an essential element of the overall public policy design governing the companies,” he said.

Further, he noted that an effective cooperation among the BRICS nations in striking the right balance between promoting sustainability and competition is pertinent in order to deal with complex challenges.

More than 600 delegates are expected to participate in the conference that concludes on October 13. Last time, this conference happened in India in 2013. According to the Chairperson of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), free and fair competition is a key pillar for the market economy.

“Incorporation of sustainability into competition law had the potential to stimulate innovation, development of cleaner technologies, renewable energy sources and sustainable solutions across various industries,” he noted.

Related Topics

economy, business and finance / business (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.