NBFCs to grow AUM by 14% next fiscal, says Crisil

November 30, 2022 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are expected to grow their assets under management (AUM) 13-14% next fiscal, or twice the 7% pace logged last fiscal, Crisil said in a report.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is due to robust credit demand piggybacking the ongoing economic rebound, the ratings agency added.

“Stronger balance sheets with higher provisioning and lower leverage, receding asset-quality concerns, and steadily normalising funding access provide a solid foundation for NBFCs to capitalise on credit demand,” said Gurpreet Chhatwal, MD, Crisil Ratings.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Competition from banks will remain intense and the rising interest rate environment will exert pressure on margins and limit competitive ability, especially in the largest traditional segments of home loans and new vehicle finance,” he said.  “Hence, diversification into higher-yielding segments such as unsecured loans, used-vehicle loans, and secured SME2 loans will be the focus areas for the larger NBFCs,” he added.

Krishnan Sitaraman, Senior Director and Deputy Chief Ratings Officer, Crisil Ratings said, “As large NBFCs turn towards non-traditional segments to enhance yields, we are likely to see more partnerships such as co-lending with emerging NBFCs focusing on specific asset classes, especially unsecured loans.”

“This allows the large NBFCs to expand to newer domains in a more cost-efficient manner while reducing time-to-market. For emerging NBFCs, this supports capital-efficient AUM growth,” he added. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US