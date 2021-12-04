Business

‘NBFCs’ bad loans may rise on RBI norms’

The recent clarification by the Reserve Bank of India on non-performing advances (NPA) may increase non-banking financial companies’ (NBFC) bad loans by a third, says a report.

Last month, the RBI had provided clarification on income recognition asset classification and provisioning (IRAC) norms for banks, NBFCs and All-IndiaFinancial Institutions.

“The RBI’s clarification on non-performing advances (NPAs) accounting is likely to increase NPAs by around one-third for non-banking finance companies (NBFCs),” India Ratings and Research said in a report on Friday.


