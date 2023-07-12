ADVERTISEMENT

NBFC Dvara KGFS raises $10 million via external commercial borrowings

July 12, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Non-banking finance company Dvara KGFS has raised $10 million in debt from Triple Jump Financial Inclusion Resilience Fund and a fund managed by Switzerland-based BlueOrchard Finance Ltd.

The funds would be used for augmenting capital adequacy and accelerating growth during the current financial year, the NBFC said in a statement.

The Netherlands-based Triple Jump Financial Inclusion Resilience Fund B.V., has invested $5 million as subordinated debt in the form of External Commercial Borrowings with BlueOrchard Finance providing the balance.

“Dvara KGFS aims to provide holistic financial services to its customers, empowering them to enhance their financial well-being and life-time value. The funds raised will enable us to expand our reach and impact, driving financial inclusion in rural areas,” said Dvara KGFS managing director and CEO LVLN Murthy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US