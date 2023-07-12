NBFC Dvara KGFS raises $10 million via external commercial borrowings

July 12, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

Non-banking finance company Dvara KGFS has raised $10 million in debt from Triple Jump Financial Inclusion Resilience Fund and a fund managed by Switzerland-based BlueOrchard Finance Ltd.

The funds would be used for augmenting capital adequacy and accelerating growth during the current financial year, the NBFC said in a statement.

The Netherlands-based Triple Jump Financial Inclusion Resilience Fund B.V., has invested $5 million as subordinated debt in the form of External Commercial Borrowings with BlueOrchard Finance providing the balance.

“Dvara KGFS aims to provide holistic financial services to its customers, empowering them to enhance their financial well-being and life-time value. The funds raised will enable us to expand our reach and impact, driving financial inclusion in rural areas,” said Dvara KGFS managing director and CEO LVLN Murthy.

