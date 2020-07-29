NBFC AUM to contract 1-3% in FY21: Crisil

Assets under management (AUM) of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) may contract 1 to 3% in FY21, for the first time in almost two decades as fresh disbursements are expected to drop sharply, said rating agency Crisil.

Excluding the top five NBFCs, the contraction is may be even sharper at 7-9%. Lower repayments during loan moratorium period and capitalisation of interest accumulated will, however, help limit the contraction, it added.

Crisil said four factors are at play in disbursements. It said while the challenging macroeconomic environment would curb underlying asset sales, especially in the two biggest segments of housing and vehicle finance, sharper focus on liquidity as incremental funding would not come by easily for many players.

It said the stiff competition from banks in terms of funding costs would remain high for many NBFCs and tightening of underwriting standards by NBFCs amid weak economic activity and expectations of increasing delinquencies would limit the disbursements.

Krishnan Sitaraman, senior director, CRISIL Ratings said “While disbursements across segments are expected to fall 50-60%, AUM trajectory will differ by segment.”

“Crisil’s analysis of the largest segments of the NBFC AUM pie shows that most segments could witness a contraction in the current fiscal,” he said.

The silver lining, however, would be gold loans, which constitute 5% of the AUM. Growth here is seen to be relatively higher as more individuals and micro enterprises go for it to meet immediate funding needs,” he said.

Crisil said while each segment will show its own characteristics, the moratorium will support all. For example, the run down in home loans is expected to be lower because of longer tenure and 20-30% of the book being under moratorium. That, along with some incremental disbursements in the latter half of this fiscal, and capitalisation of interest accumulated would support AUM levels.

For wholesale finance, 40% of the book is seen under moratorium in a business-as-usual scenario (with the addition of the COVID-19-related moratorium, 80-90% of the total book is estimated to be under moratorium).

In the current environment, competition from banks, especially in the traditional asset classes such as home loans and vehicle finance, is expected to be substantially higher given that banks have surplus liquidity and their focus will be on these asset classes in the retail space, it said.

But in real estate and structured finance, NBFCs have been catering to borrowers at the project stage, where banks do not have a major presence. As for micro, small and medium enterprises, especially loan against property, and the unsecured segments, even banks are expected to be cautious. As a result, NBFCs could still find a footing in the second half of the current fiscal, it added.