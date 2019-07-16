Nayara licenses UNIPOL PP process technology for refinery

As part of its $850 million investment in its Vadinar Refinery towards expansion in petrochemicals, Nayara Energy has licensed UNIPOL PP Process Technology from W. R. Grace & Co to produce a broad range of phthalate-free products from the 20 metric million tonnes per annum (MMTPA) refinery, according to the company.

As part of the expansion, Nayara plans to set up up a 4.5 lakh-tonnes a year polypropylene plant.

“The primary source of feedstock is its existing FCC unit, which is optimised for booting performance,” said Nayara Energy in a statement, adding that the current and future investments in the petrochemical business will significantly contribute towards the development of Devbhumi Dwarka district as petrochemical hub in India.

Commenting on the development, B. Anand, chief executive officer, Nayara Energy, said, “The petrochemical sector has a vital role to play in India’s economic growth and development. Diversifying our energy basket with our foray into petrochemicals is a step towards becoming a part of this development story. We are committed to drive excellence through our partnerships and deliver innovation across our businesses. Our partnership with Grace will ensure that the right technology is available to produce high quality value-added products from our refinery.”

Grace’s all gas-phase UNIPOL PP Process technology will provide an advanced and a broad range of homopolymers, random copolymers and impact copolymers in the industry.