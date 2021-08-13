Business

Nayara Energy raises ₹2,285 crore via NCDs

Nayara Energy Ltd., formerly Essar Oil, said it had raised ₹2,285 crore through placement of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) in the domestic market. The issue got over-subscribed by 128.5% over the base size of ₹1,000 crore, it said.

“Proceeds of the issue will be utilised for refinancing of existing debt, routine capex and general corporate purpose,” it said.

The secured NCDs were offered with a coupon rate of 8.75% with a three-year bullet maturity. The company had recently repaid its 2018 NCDs of ₹2,400 crore.

Anup Vikal, CFO said, “The over-subscription reiterates the confidence of our investors in the company’s strong parentage, experienced management team and significant improvement in asset and liability profile. We remain committed to accelerate our growth plans in India to become one of the largest integrated energy and petrochemicals complexes in the country.”


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 13, 2021 11:24:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/nayara-energy-raises-2285-crore-via-ncds/article35903898.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY