Nayara Energy exports dip, just 0.07 mn tonne diesel flows to Europe in FY23

May 24, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Nayara Energy, India's second-biggest private oil refinery, reported a sharp decline in fuel exports as domestic sales surge on retail network expansion and demand rise, a company official said.

During calendar year 2022, Nayara reported 61% of sales from the domestic market and the remaining 39% from exports of all products including jet fuel (ATF), diesel and petrol.

Out of the total 6.91 million tonnes of fuel exported by Nayara during 2022, diesel exports stood at about 4.39 million tonnes or roughly 64% of all exports.

More than 84% of all fuel exports were to Asia, the Middle East and Africa with only minuscule volumes going to the EU, a company spokesperson said.

Nayara sold the bulk of the fuel it produced from its 20 million tonnes a year oil refinery at Vadinar in Gujarat through its 6,500+ petrol pumps -- the largest fuel retail network by any private company.

During January-March 2023, subsequent to meeting domestic demand, Nayara Energy's biggest primary export markets have been the Middle East and Africa contributing about 84% to the total exports, the spokesperson said adding domestic sales during the quarter were 67% while exports accounted for the remaining 33%.

Subsequently, domestic sales surged to 73% of all fuel sold in April and to 79% in May. Exports on the other hand declined to 27% of all fuel sold in April and 21% in May, the official said.

During April 2022 to March 2023, Nayara supplied a minuscule quantity of 0.07 million tonnes of diesel -- a mere 1.7% of the total diesel exports -- to Gibraltar (Europe) via international traders. On the other hand, no gasoline (petrol) has been exported to the EU.

The official said Nayara is committed to securing India's energy needs, as can be seen by the increase in its domestic supplies year-on-year. There has been a decline in the proportion of export sales from 46% in calendar year 2019 to 39% in CY2022 as it opened more retail fuel stations.

The company is primarily focused on catering to the domestic market through institutional business, sales to other oil companies, and through its own retail chain.

“India, structurally, is long on diesel and the same is to be exported after satisfying domestic demand,” the spokesperson said.

While historically Nayara's natural export markets have been the Middle East and Africa that have a consistent appetite for its products throughout the year, it is commercially unviable for Nayara to cater to the seasonal requirements of EU markets (winter-grade diesel).

“As a major downstream player, delivering 8% of India’s refining output, Nayara Energy is primarily focused on catering to the growing domestic demand. This is evident from our high domestic sales within the country through our retail outlets, institutional business and oil companies,” the spokesperson said. “Only the product surplus is exported to ensure optimized supply chain management.”

Russia's Rosneft holds 49.13% stake in Nayara Energy, while UCP Investment Group and Italy's Mareterra Group have 24.5% stake each.