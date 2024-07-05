ADVERTISEMENT

Navrattan Group to introduce new e-bus with glass fibre composite technology

Published - July 05, 2024 09:47 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Navrattan Group has announced to introduce new e-bus made from composite fibre materials.  “Using high-quality glass fibre composite technology, this e-bus marks a significant advancement in electric vehicle design. The lightweight materials reduce the bus’s overall weight, improving its efficiency,” the company said in a statement.

“The advanced composite materials are durable and resistant to wear and tear, leading to lower maintenance costs and longer service intervals. This makes the e-bus a cost-effective solution for public transport operators,” it added.

Himansh Verma, founder, Navrattan Group, said, “Our goal with the e-bus is to provide a transportation solution that is not only efficient and cost-effective but also environmentally responsible. We believe this innovation will set a new benchmark in the electric vehicle industry.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US