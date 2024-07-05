Navrattan Group to introduce new e-bus with glass fibre composite technology

Navrattan Group has announced to introduce new e-bus made from composite fibre materials. “Using high-quality glass fibre composite technology, this e-bus marks a significant advancement in electric vehicle design. The lightweight materials reduce the bus’s overall weight, improving its efficiency,” the company said in a statement.

“The advanced composite materials are durable and resistant to wear and tear, leading to lower maintenance costs and longer service intervals. This makes the e-bus a cost-effective solution for public transport operators,” it added.

Himansh Verma, founder, Navrattan Group, said, “Our goal with the e-bus is to provide a transportation solution that is not only efficient and cost-effective but also environmentally responsible. We believe this innovation will set a new benchmark in the electric vehicle industry.”

