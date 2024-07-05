GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Navrattan Group to introduce new e-bus with glass fibre composite technology

Published - July 05, 2024 09:47 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Navrattan Group has announced to introduce new e-bus made from composite fibre materials.  “Using high-quality glass fibre composite technology, this e-bus marks a significant advancement in electric vehicle design. The lightweight materials reduce the bus’s overall weight, improving its efficiency,” the company said in a statement.

“The advanced composite materials are durable and resistant to wear and tear, leading to lower maintenance costs and longer service intervals. This makes the e-bus a cost-effective solution for public transport operators,” it added.

Himansh Verma, founder, Navrattan Group, said, “Our goal with the e-bus is to provide a transportation solution that is not only efficient and cost-effective but also environmentally responsible. We believe this innovation will set a new benchmark in the electric vehicle industry.”

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.